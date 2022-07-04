Is Morphic Holding Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MORF) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.23 changed hands at $0.53 or 2.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $830.29M. MORF’s last price was a discount, traded about -209.27% off its 52-week high of $68.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.23, which suggests the last value was 13.5% up since then. When we look at Morphic Holding Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 444.51K.

Analysts gave the Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MORF as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Morphic Holding Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.85.

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) trade information

Instantly MORF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.37 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.08%, with the 5-day performance at -3.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) is -2.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MORF’s forecast low is $50.00 with $83.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -273.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -124.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Morphic Holding Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.57% over the past 6 months, a -29.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Morphic Holding Inc. will fall -10.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.21 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Morphic Holding Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.34 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Morphic Holding Inc. earnings to decrease by -81.50%.

MORF Dividends

Morphic Holding Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.58% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares while 79.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.09%. There are 79.49% institutions holding the Morphic Holding Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.49% of the shares, roughly 5.54 million MORF shares worth $262.69 million.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.33% or 3.95 million shares worth $187.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.04 million shares estimated at $41.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $32.1 million.