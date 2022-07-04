Is Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $16.85 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.38B. MRTN’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.34% off its 52-week high of $19.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.32, which suggests the last value was 15.01% up since then. When we look at Marten Transport Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 538.24K.

Analysts gave the Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MRTN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marten Transport Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) trade information

Instantly MRTN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.60 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.81%, with the 5-day performance at -0.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) is -3.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRTN’s forecast low is $22.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marten Transport Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.52% over the past 6 months, a 26.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 29.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marten Transport Ltd. will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $282.7 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Marten Transport Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $293.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $232.44 million and $237.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Marten Transport Ltd. earnings to increase by 22.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

MRTN Dividends

Marten Transport Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 13 and April 18. The 1.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.14% of Marten Transport Ltd. shares while 71.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.59%. There are 71.99% institutions holding the Marten Transport Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.84% of the shares, roughly 10.52 million MRTN shares worth $186.87 million.

Victory Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.46% or 6.11 million shares worth $108.6 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. With 4.19 million shares estimated at $70.01 million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held about 5.09% of the shares, roughly 4.17 million shares worth around $69.6 million.