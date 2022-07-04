Is KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.55 million KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $17.71 changed hands at $0.26 or 1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.19B. KREF’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.13% off its 52-week high of $23.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.47, which suggests the last value was 7.0% up since then. When we look at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 790.58K.

Analysts gave the KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KREF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) trade information

Instantly KREF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.26 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.98%, with the 5-day performance at -0.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is -14.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KREF’s forecast low is $21.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.58% for it to hit the projected low.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.98% over the past 6 months, a 6.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will fall -22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.42 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $42.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.7 million and $38.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.80%. The 2022 estimates are for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. earnings to increase by 131.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.30% per year.

KREF Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 9.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.72. It is important to note, however, that the 9.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares while 78.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.18%. There are 78.22% institutions holding the KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 20.98% of the shares, roughly 14.25 million KREF shares worth $296.83 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.63% or 7.22 million shares worth $148.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund. With 3.12 million shares estimated at $66.55 million under it, the former controlled 4.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund held about 1.59% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $22.54 million.