Is DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.82. With the company’s per share price at $29.70 changed hands at $0.12 or 0.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.16B. DCP’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.13% off its 52-week high of $39.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.58, which suggests the last value was 20.61% up since then. When we look at DCP Midstream LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 606.98K.

Analysts gave the DCP Midstream LP (DCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DCP as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DCP Midstream LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

Instantly DCP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.51 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.08%, with the 5-day performance at 4.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is -21.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.41 days.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DCP Midstream LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.53% over the past 6 months, a 114.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DCP Midstream LP will rise 577.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 505.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.45 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that DCP Midstream LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.08 billion and $2.83 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 113.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 56.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.60%. The 2022 estimates are for DCP Midstream LP earnings to increase by 190.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.60% per year.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14. The 5.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 5.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.62% of DCP Midstream LP shares while 33.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.54%. There are 33.21% institutions holding the DCP Midstream LP stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.57% of the shares, roughly 11.6 million DCP shares worth $318.87 million.

Blackstone Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.77% or 9.94 million shares worth $273.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund. With 12.5 million shares estimated at $413.35 million under it, the former controlled 6.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $60.78 million.