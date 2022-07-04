Is DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $5.93 changed hands at -$0.21 or -3.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $135.03M. DRIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -265.6% off its 52-week high of $21.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.11, which suggests the last value was 30.69% up since then. When we look at DarioHealth Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 295.90K.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) trade information

Instantly DRIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.29 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.28%, with the 5-day performance at 11.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) is -5.57% down.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DarioHealth Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.85% over the past 6 months, a 23.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DarioHealth Corp. will rise 13.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.87 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that DarioHealth Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $9.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.08 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.10%. The 2022 estimates are for DarioHealth Corp. earnings to increase by 14.50%.

DRIO Dividends

DarioHealth Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.38% of DarioHealth Corp. shares while 43.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.07%. There are 43.72% institutions holding the DarioHealth Corp. stock share, with Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.34% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million DRIO shares worth $9.36 million.

Collaborative Holdings Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.83% or 1.49 million shares worth $19.32 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $2.72 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $2.54 million.