Is CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE: CTO) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 0.29 million CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE:CTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $20.65 changed hands at $0.28 or 1.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $368.81M. CTO’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.77% off its 52-week high of $22.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.43, which suggests the last value was 15.59% up since then. When we look at CTO Realty Growth Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 112.98K.

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE:CTO) trade information

Instantly CTO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.95 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.86%, with the 5-day performance at 2.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE:CTO) is -6.02% down.

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (CTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CTO Realty Growth Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.19% over the past 6 months, a -63.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CTO Realty Growth Inc. will rise 125.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -95.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.25 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that CTO Realty Growth Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $17.78 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.50%. The 2022 estimates are for CTO Realty Growth Inc. earnings to increase by 785.40%.

CTO Dividends

CTO Realty Growth Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 28. The 21.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.48. It is important to note, however, that the 21.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.27 per year.

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE:CTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.14% of CTO Realty Growth Inc. shares while 59.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.41%. There are 59.01% institutions holding the CTO Realty Growth Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.71% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million CTO shares worth $34.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.61% or 0.28 million shares worth $17.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $10.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $7.86 million.