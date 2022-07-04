Is Choice Hotels International Inc.’s (NYSE: CHH) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $112.69 changed hands at $1.06 or 0.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.23B. CHH’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.73% off its 52-week high of $157.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $108.77, which suggests the last value was 3.48% up since then. When we look at Choice Hotels International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.53K.

Analysts gave the Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CHH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Choice Hotels International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.9.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) trade information

Instantly CHH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 118.85 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.76%, with the 5-day performance at -3.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) is -11.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $136.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHH’s forecast low is $107.00 with $170.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Choice Hotels International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.10% over the past 6 months, a 17.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Choice Hotels International Inc. will rise 57.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.40% up from the last financial year.

7 analysts are of the opinion that Choice Hotels International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $300.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $182.95 million and $278.45 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Choice Hotels International Inc. earnings to increase by 281.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.14% per year.

CHH Dividends

Choice Hotels International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21. The 0.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.95. It is important to note, however, that the 0.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.49% of Choice Hotels International Inc. shares while 59.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.01%. There are 59.24% institutions holding the Choice Hotels International Inc. stock share, with BAMCO Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.30% of the shares, roughly 4.63 million CHH shares worth $722.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.76% or 3.21 million shares worth $500.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Baron Growth Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd. With 3.0 million shares estimated at $467.97 million under it, the former controlled 5.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd held about 3.31% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $288.04 million.