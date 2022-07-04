Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 0.77 million Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $38.06 changed hands at $1.04 or 2.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.25B. IONS’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.71% off its 52-week high of $44.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.04, which suggests the last value was 34.21% up since then. When we look at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended IONS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) trade information

Instantly IONS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 39.83 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.07%, with the 5-day performance at -3.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is 5.99% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IONS’s forecast low is $22.00 with $92.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -141.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.62% over the past 6 months, a -1,100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $142.82 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $150.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $136.31 million and $133 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 93.60%.

IONS Dividends

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.79% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 89.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.64%. There are 89.93% institutions holding the Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 21.18 million IONS shares worth $644.55 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.81% or 12.49 million shares worth $380.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 7.59 million shares estimated at $253.42 million under it, the former controlled 5.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 4.49% of the shares, roughly 6.37 million shares worth around $212.61 million.