Investors Could Make -69.13% On TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) Stock

In the last trading session, 0.24 million TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $9.46 changed hands at $0.45 or 4.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $695.40M. TRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.09% off its 52-week high of $13.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.80, which suggests the last value was 6.98% up since then. When we look at TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 358.17K.

Analysts gave the TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TRTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) trade information

Instantly TRTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.83 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 4.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) is -10.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRTX’s forecast low is $11.50 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.56% for it to hit the projected low.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.59% over the past 6 months, a 8.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. will rise 18.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.87 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $37.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.9 million and $39.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.60%. The 2022 estimates are for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. earnings to increase by 142.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

TRTX Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 10.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 10.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.61% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares while 81.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.19%. There are 81.48% institutions holding the TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stock share, with TPG GP A, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.18% of the shares, roughly 7.09 million TRTX shares worth $87.31 million.

TPG GP A, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.18% or 7.09 million shares worth $87.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $21.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $19.54 million.