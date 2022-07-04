Investors Could Make -23.52% On LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) Stock

In the last trading session, 0.24 million LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s per share price at $93.10 changed hands at $6.2 or 7.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.06B. LGIH’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.94% off its 52-week high of $175.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $71.73, which suggests the last value was 22.95% up since then. When we look at LGI Homes Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 360.47K.

Analysts gave the LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LGIH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LGI Homes Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.43.

LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) trade information

Instantly LGIH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 93.42 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 7.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.73%, with the 5-day performance at 7.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) is -4.40% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $96.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LGIH’s forecast low is $85.00 with $115.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LGI Homes Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.45% over the past 6 months, a 15.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LGI Homes Inc. will fall -5.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $727.08 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that LGI Homes Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $859.53 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.30%. The 2022 estimates are for LGI Homes Inc. earnings to increase by 35.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.83% per year.

LGIH Dividends

LGI Homes Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.42% of LGI Homes Inc. shares while 84.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.65%. There are 84.65% institutions holding the LGI Homes Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.69% of the shares, roughly 3.48 million LGIH shares worth $339.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.76% or 2.31 million shares worth $356.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.5 million shares estimated at $187.08 million under it, the former controlled 6.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $95.59 million.