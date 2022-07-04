Investor Confidence Inclines As Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) Shares Gain $0.19

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s per share price at $9.43 changed hands at $0.19 or 2.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $409.83M. MITK’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.98% off its 52-week high of $23.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.32, which suggests the last value was 11.77% up since then. When we look at Mitek Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 429.63K.

Analysts gave the Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MITK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mitek Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) trade information

Instantly MITK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.44 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.87%, with the 5-day performance at 2.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) is -4.55% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MITK’s forecast low is $15.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -196.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -59.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mitek Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.05% over the past 6 months, a 14.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mitek Systems Inc. will fall -13.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.09 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Mitek Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $37.31 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Mitek Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

MITK Dividends

Mitek Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.26% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares while 72.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.51%. There are 72.08% institutions holding the Mitek Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.22% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million MITK shares worth $46.96 million.

Legal & General Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 2.97 million shares worth $52.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.17 million shares estimated at $20.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $16.03 million.