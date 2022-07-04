Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.27 million Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.83 changed hands at -$0.1 or -1.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.54B. IAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -201.93% off its 52-week high of $29.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.38, which suggests the last value was 4.58% up since then. When we look at Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 361.68K.

Analysts gave the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IAS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Instantly IAS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.93 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.74%, with the 5-day performance at -7.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) is -19.29% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IAS’s forecast low is $12.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -184.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.68% over the past 6 months, a 135.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $88.09 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $98.62 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. earnings to decrease by -68.10%.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. shares while 93.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.23%. There are 93.18% institutions holding the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. stock share, with Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 60.88% of the shares, roughly 94.38 million IAS shares worth $2.1 billion.

Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.66% or 22.72 million shares worth $313.57 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.06 million shares estimated at $17.79 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $17.42 million.