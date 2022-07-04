Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Gain 0.88%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.62 million Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s per share price at $14.89 changed hands at $0.13 or 0.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.03B. INVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.09% off its 52-week high of $20.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.91, which suggests the last value was 13.3% up since then. When we look at Innoviva Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Innoviva Inc. (INVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INVA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Innoviva Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) trade information

Instantly INVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.44 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.68%, with the 5-day performance at 0.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) is 1.15% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INVA’s forecast low is $13.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Innoviva Inc. (INVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Innoviva Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.52% over the past 6 months, a -45.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Innoviva Inc. will fall -48.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -45.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Innoviva Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $105.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $100.81 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Innoviva Inc. earnings to increase by 42.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.34% per year.

INVA Dividends

Innoviva Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.84% of Innoviva Inc. shares while 107.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.14%. There are 107.23% institutions holding the Innoviva Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.91% of the shares, roughly 8.98 million INVA shares worth $173.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 6.8 million shares worth $117.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Putnam Global Health Care Fd. With 4.39 million shares estimated at $70.42 million under it, the former controlled 6.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Global Health Care Fd held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $39.12 million.