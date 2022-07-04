Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 0.54 million Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $75.17 changed hands at $1.26 or 1.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.15B. H’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.81% off its 52-week high of $108.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.70, which suggests the last value was 9.94% up since then. When we look at Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 961.44K.

Analysts gave the Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended H as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) trade information

Instantly H was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 80.62 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.62%, with the 5-day performance at -1.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) is -15.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $102.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, H’s forecast low is $70.00 with $122.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hyatt Hotels Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.88% over the past 6 months, a 95.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hyatt Hotels Corporation will rise 106.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -93.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.31 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $686.84 million and $857.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 90.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Hyatt Hotels Corporation earnings to increase by 69.20%.

H Dividends

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.68% of Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares while 107.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.59%. There are 107.75% institutions holding the Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock share, with BAMCO Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.65% of the shares, roughly 5.46 million H shares worth $523.68 million.

Melvin Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.65% or 4.95 million shares worth $474.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Baron Partners Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. With 3.3 million shares estimated at $316.47 million under it, the former controlled 6.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held about 3.41% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $160.04 million.