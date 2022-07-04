How Will Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $379.63 changed hands at $4.52 or 1.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.57B. TDY’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.12% off its 52-week high of $493.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $344.66, which suggests the last value was 9.21% up since then. When we look at Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.84K.

Analysts gave the Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TDY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) trade information

Instantly TDY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 385.54 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is -4.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $525.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TDY’s forecast low is $470.00 with $595.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teledyne Technologies Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.80% over the past 6 months, a 6.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will fall -5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.39 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated earnings to decrease by -5.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.27% per year.

TDY Dividends

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares while 90.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.07%. There are 90.92% institutions holding the Teledyne Technologies Incorporated stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.71% of the shares, roughly 5.95 million TDY shares worth $2.6 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.71% or 5.95 million shares worth $2.6 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $595.89 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $585.01 million.