How Will Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 0.27 million Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $14.57 changed hands at $0.21 or 1.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $585.71M. CSII’s last price was a discount, traded about -197.67% off its 52-week high of $43.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.41, which suggests the last value was 7.96% up since then. When we look at Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 350.52K.

Analysts gave the Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CSII as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) trade information

Instantly CSII was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.15 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.42%, with the 5-day performance at -2.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) is -6.12% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CSII’s forecast low is $18.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cardiovascular Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.24% over the past 6 months, a -162.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. will fall -57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.77 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $61.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $70.99 million and $58.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 56.50%.

CSII Dividends

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.04% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares while 90.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.11%. There are 90.29% institutions holding the Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.38% of the shares, roughly 7.09 million CSII shares worth $160.18 million.

Brown Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.23% or 5.8 million shares worth $109.01 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 3.14 million shares estimated at $70.92 million under it, the former controlled 7.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.98% of the shares, roughly 2.85 million shares worth around $50.04 million.