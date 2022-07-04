Hallador Energy Company Is Forecast To Gain 31.15% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s per share price at $5.81 changed hands at $0.4 or 7.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $166.51M. HNRG’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.53% off its 52-week high of $7.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.99, which suggests the last value was 65.75% up since then. When we look at Hallador Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 685.01K.

Analysts gave the Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HNRG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hallador Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Instantly HNRG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.42 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 7.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 136.18%, with the 5-day performance at -1.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) is 15.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -45.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HNRG’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 31.15% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.40% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Hallador Energy Company earnings to increase by 39.60%.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.67% of Hallador Energy Company shares while 35.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.94%. There are 35.30% institutions holding the Hallador Energy Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.97% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million HNRG shares worth $2.25 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 0.88 million shares worth $2.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Aegis Value, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.72 million shares estimated at $1.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $1.43 million.