Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) : Investors Should Not Dump HAE Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.46 million Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s per share price at $67.32 changed hands at $2.14 or 3.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.34B. HAE’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.91% off its 52-week high of $75.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.50, which suggests the last value was 35.38% up since then. When we look at Haemonetics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 513.55K.

Analysts gave the Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HAE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Haemonetics Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.59.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) trade information

Instantly HAE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 68.21 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 3.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.92%, with the 5-day performance at 3.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) is 8.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HAE’s forecast low is $70.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Haemonetics Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.69% over the past 6 months, a 5.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Haemonetics Corporation will rise 18.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $255.35 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Haemonetics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $254.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $219.35 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Haemonetics Corporation earnings to decrease by -45.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

HAE Dividends

Haemonetics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 15.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of Haemonetics Corporation shares while 107.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.41%. There are 107.69% institutions holding the Haemonetics Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.64% of the shares, roughly 5.95 million HAE shares worth $376.27 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.93% or 5.07 million shares worth $269.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.13 million shares estimated at $122.84 million under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $77.07 million.