GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.39 million GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $45.31 changed hands at $0.81 or 1.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.90B. GMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.37% off its 52-week high of $61.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.10, which suggests the last value was 20.33% up since then. When we look at GMS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 280.80K.

Analysts gave the GMS Inc. (GMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GMS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GMS Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.87.

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) trade information

Instantly GMS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 46.85 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.62%, with the 5-day performance at 2.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) is -8.11% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GMS’s forecast low is $48.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.94% for it to hit the projected low.

GMS Inc. (GMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GMS Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.93% over the past 6 months, a -1.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GMS Inc. will rise 74.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.26 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that GMS Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $932.2 million and $975.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.20%. The 2022 estimates are for GMS Inc. earnings to increase by 155.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.90% per year.

GMS Dividends

GMS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of GMS Inc. shares while 100.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.15%. There are 100.61% institutions holding the GMS Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.28% of the shares, roughly 7.01 million GMS shares worth $348.76 million.

Coliseum Capital Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.30% or 5.29 million shares worth $318.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 3.03 million shares estimated at $155.33 million under it, the former controlled 7.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 3.07% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $67.68 million.