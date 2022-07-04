GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $12.40 changed hands at -$0.52 or -4.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $775.37M. GPRK’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.35% off its 52-week high of $18.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.50, which suggests the last value was 23.39% up since then. When we look at GeoPark Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 332.35K.

Analysts gave the GeoPark Limited (GPRK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GPRK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GeoPark Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) trade information

Instantly GPRK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.69 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -4.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.30%, with the 5-day performance at -3.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) is -29.02% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GPRK’s forecast low is $18.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -214.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.16% for it to hit the projected low.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GeoPark Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.11% over the past 6 months, a 441.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GeoPark Limited will rise 1,322.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 230.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $238 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GeoPark Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $232 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $165.6 million and $173.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.30%. The 2022 estimates are for GeoPark Limited earnings to increase by 125.90%.

GPRK Dividends

GeoPark Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14. The 2.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.33. It is important to note, however, that the 2.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.17% of GeoPark Limited shares while 43.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.22%. There are 43.44% institutions holding the GeoPark Limited stock share, with Compass Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.13% of the shares, roughly 6.1 million GPRK shares worth $69.87 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.87% or 3.54 million shares worth $40.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Royce Micro Cap Trust and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. With 69218.0 shares estimated at $0.79 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 39847.0 shares worth around $0.56 million.