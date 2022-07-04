Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.32 million Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $33.43 changed hands at $0.94 or 2.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.20B. GMAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.78% off its 52-week high of $49.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.19, which suggests the last value was 21.66% up since then. When we look at Genmab A/S’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 678.78K.

Analysts gave the Genmab A/S (GMAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended GMAB as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genmab A/S’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) trade information

Instantly GMAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.48 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.50%, with the 5-day performance at 3.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) is 11.32% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GMAB’s forecast low is $22.08 with $51.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Genmab A/S (GMAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genmab A/S share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.13% over the past 6 months, a 22.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $319.59 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Genmab A/S’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $366.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $877.24 million and $270.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -63.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Genmab A/S earnings to decrease by -36.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.00% per year.

GMAB Dividends

Genmab A/S is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Genmab A/S shares while 6.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.21%. There are 6.21% institutions holding the Genmab A/S stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 5.49 million GMAB shares worth $198.8 million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 3.67 million shares worth $145.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 3.37 million shares estimated at $114.82 million under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 3.15 million shares worth around $107.36 million.