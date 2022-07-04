Fortis Inc. (FTS) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 0.63 million Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.15. With the company’s per share price at $48.12 changed hands at $0.85 or 1.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.97B. FTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.36% off its 52-week high of $51.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.12, which suggests the last value was 10.39% up since then. When we look at Fortis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 684.02K.

Analysts gave the Fortis Inc. (FTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended FTS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. Fortis Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) trade information

Instantly FTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 48.22 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 3.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) is -3.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.84, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTS’s forecast low is $40.96 with $51.58 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Fortis Inc. (FTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortis Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.33% over the past 6 months, a 5.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortis Inc. will rise 4.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.76 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fortis Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.9 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Fortis Inc. earnings to increase by 0.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.59% per year.

FTS Dividends

Fortis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 10 and February 14. The 4.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.14. It is important to note, however, that the 4.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Fortis Inc. shares while 55.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.84%. There are 55.76% institutions holding the Fortis Inc. stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.01% of the shares, roughly 33.43 million FTS shares worth $1.61 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.22% or 20.12 million shares worth $996.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. With 6.09 million shares estimated at $289.52 million under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 5.85 million shares worth around $278.15 million.