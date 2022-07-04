Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.34 million Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $187.94 changed hands at $4.46 or 2.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.55B. RACE’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.33% off its 52-week high of $278.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $167.45, which suggests the last value was 10.9% up since then. When we look at Ferrari N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 496.92K.

Analysts gave the Ferrari N.V. (RACE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended RACE as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ferrari N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) trade information

Instantly RACE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 189.96 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.39%, with the 5-day performance at -2.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) is -0.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $228.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RACE’s forecast low is $135.34 with $300.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ferrari N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.82% over the past 6 months, a -8.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ferrari N.V. will rise 8.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.17 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ferrari N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.18 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.09%. The 2022 estimates are for Ferrari N.V. earnings to increase by 6.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

RACE Dividends

Ferrari N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05. The 0.77% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 0.77% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.80% of Ferrari N.V. shares while 40.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.36%. There are 40.62% institutions holding the Ferrari N.V. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.40% of the shares, roughly 9.99 million RACE shares worth $2.18 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.02% or 7.42 million shares worth $1.92 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. With 4.47 million shares estimated at $962.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $785.54 million.