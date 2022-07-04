Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.24 million Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.58 changed hands at $0.79 or 4.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45B. EXFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.81% off its 52-week high of $51.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.58, which suggests the last value was 26.91% up since then. When we look at Expensify Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 437.27K.

Analysts gave the Expensify Inc. (EXFY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EXFY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Expensify Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

Instantly EXFY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.11 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.77%, with the 5-day performance at -2.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) is -7.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXFY’s forecast low is $17.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Expensify Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.20% over the past 6 months, a -72.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.37 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Expensify Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $42.74 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Expensify Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.40%.

EXFY Dividends

Expensify Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 16.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.75% of Expensify Inc. shares while 36.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.62%. There are 36.56% institutions holding the Expensify Inc. stock share, with OpenView Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.76% of the shares, roughly 10.04 million EXFY shares worth $441.95 million.

Hall Kathryn A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.44% or 2.34 million shares worth $41.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 1.38 million shares estimated at $60.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $17.87 million.