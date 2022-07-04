Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch EQC Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.54 million Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.20. With the company’s per share price at $27.82 changed hands at $0.29 or 1.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.10B. EQC’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.67% off its 52-week high of $28.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.00, which suggests the last value was 10.14% up since then. When we look at Equity Commonwealth’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 809.41K.

Analysts gave the Equity Commonwealth (EQC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EQC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Equity Commonwealth’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) trade information

Instantly EQC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.08 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is 1.90% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQC’s forecast low is $27.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equity Commonwealth share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.22% over the past 6 months, a 300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.39 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $14.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.71 million and $14.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Equity Commonwealth earnings to decrease by -105.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.00% per year.

EQC Dividends

Equity Commonwealth is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of Equity Commonwealth shares while 102.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.10%. There are 102.43% institutions holding the Equity Commonwealth stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.46% of the shares, roughly 18.54 million EQC shares worth $480.19 million.

Nuance Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.21% or 13.76 million shares worth $356.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd. With 7.13 million shares estimated at $184.56 million under it, the former controlled 6.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd held about 6.17% of the shares, roughly 6.95 million shares worth around $181.1 million.