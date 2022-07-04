Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s per share price at $56.00 changed hands at $1.0 or 1.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.97B. ENOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.91% off its 52-week high of $94.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.33, which suggests the last value was 2.98% up since then. When we look at Enovis Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 585.53K.

Analysts gave the Enovis Corporation (ENOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ENOV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enovis Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) trade information

Instantly ENOV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 59.60 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.17%, with the 5-day performance at -3.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) is -16.07% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENOV’s forecast low is $61.00 with $73.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Enovis Corporation (ENOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enovis Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.42% over the past 6 months, a -64.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enovis Corporation will fall -73.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -70.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -58.70% down from the last financial year.

2 analysts are of the opinion that Enovis Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $401 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $879.21 million and $919.19 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -56.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Enovis Corporation earnings to increase by 55.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.99% per year.

ENOV Dividends

Enovis Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.19% of Enovis Corporation shares while 94.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.48%. There are 94.35% institutions holding the Enovis Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.41% of the shares, roughly 6.17 million ENOV shares worth $850.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.77% or 4.2 million shares worth $578.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.99 million shares estimated at $412.57 million under it, the former controlled 5.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $182.02 million.