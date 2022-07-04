Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.38 million Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $29.00 changed hands at $0.65 or 2.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.02B. ENR’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.28% off its 52-week high of $43.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.17, which suggests the last value was 13.21% up since then. When we look at Energizer Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 677.79K.

Analysts gave the Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ENR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Energizer Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) trade information

Instantly ENR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.04 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.68%, with the 5-day performance at 1.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) is -1.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENR’s forecast low is $33.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energizer Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.43% over the past 6 months, a -7.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Energizer Holdings Inc. will fall -50.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $655.38 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Energizer Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $740.65 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 347.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.80% per year.

ENR Dividends

Energizer Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 4.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.64% of Energizer Holdings Inc. shares while 87.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.82%. There are 87.59% institutions holding the Energizer Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.24% of the shares, roughly 7.29 million ENR shares worth $224.36 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.43% or 6.72 million shares worth $269.32 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $113.25 million under it, the former controlled 3.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $81.08 million.