Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 0.51 million Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $244.67 changed hands at -$10.68 or -4.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.84B. DECK’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.53% off its 52-week high of $451.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $212.93, which suggests the last value was 12.97% up since then. When we look at Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.40K.

Analysts gave the Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DECK as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) trade information

Instantly DECK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 275.00 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -4.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.21%, with the 5-day performance at -10.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) is -6.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $387.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DECK’s forecast low is $280.00 with $519.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -112.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Deckers Outdoor Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.50% over the past 6 months, a 11.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Deckers Outdoor Corporation will rise 11.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 0.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $639.2 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $558.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $561.19 million and $407.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 147.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Deckers Outdoor Corporation earnings to increase by 20.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.30% per year.

DECK Dividends

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.33% of Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares while 94.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.93%. There are 94.65% institutions holding the Deckers Outdoor Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.11% of the shares, roughly 4.12 million DECK shares worth $1.51 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.83% or 2.68 million shares worth $980.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 0.78 million shares estimated at $285.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $243.97 million.