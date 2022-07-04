Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 0.32 million Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $122.49 changed hands at $2.58 or 2.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.44B. BAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.67% off its 52-week high of $182.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.67, which suggests the last value was 27.61% up since then. When we look at Credicorp Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 489.80K.

Analysts gave the Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BAP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Credicorp Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $13.91.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) trade information

Instantly BAP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 128.99 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.34%, with the 5-day performance at -1.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is -11.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $583.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BAP’s forecast low is $495.60 with $717.77 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -485.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -304.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Credicorp Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.09% over the past 6 months, a 35.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 74.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.89 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Credicorp Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $4.01 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Credicorp Ltd. earnings to increase by 932.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.04% per year.

BAP Dividends

Credicorp Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 07. The 3.39% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.15. It is important to note, however, that the 3.39% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.23% of Credicorp Ltd. shares while 60.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.19%. There are 60.99% institutions holding the Credicorp Ltd. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.89% of the shares, roughly 5.56 million BAP shares worth $678.34 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 4.82 million shares worth $828.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 3.04 million shares estimated at $370.99 million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $142.75 million.