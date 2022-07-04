Could Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $53.28 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.03B. MLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.37% off its 52-week high of $63.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.00, which suggests the last value was 26.8% up since then. When we look at Mueller Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 309.24K.

Analysts gave the Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MLI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mueller Industries Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) trade information

Instantly MLI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 55.13 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) is -2.67% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MLI’s forecast low is $100.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -87.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.90% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Mueller Industries Inc. earnings to increase by 233.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

MLI Dividends

Mueller Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22. The 1.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.28 per year.

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.81% of Mueller Industries Inc. shares while 93.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.71%. There are 93.99% institutions holding the Mueller Industries Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.43% of the shares, roughly 8.78 million MLI shares worth $475.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.94% or 6.22 million shares worth $369.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. With 4.04 million shares estimated at $208.47 million under it, the former controlled 7.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held about 5.57% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $180.98 million.