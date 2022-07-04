Could Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $3.13 changed hands at $0.52 or 19.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.60M. INDP’s last price was a discount, traded about -821.09% off its 52-week high of $28.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.89, which suggests the last value was 39.62% up since then. When we look at Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 483.21K.

Analysts gave the Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INDP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) trade information

Instantly INDP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 54.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.18 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 19.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.09%, with the 5-day performance at 54.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) is 27.24% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INDP’s forecast low is $11.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -251.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -251.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.09% over the past 6 months, a 2.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. will rise 78.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.10% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 88.50%.

INDP Dividends

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.10% of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. shares while 21.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.86%. There are 21.00% institutions holding the Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.39% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million INDP shares worth $4.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.47% or 0.2 million shares worth $1.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $1.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 59535.0 shares worth around $0.25 million.