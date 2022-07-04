Could Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.22 million Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $181.55 changed hands at $2.97 or 1.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.58B. HUBB’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.07% off its 52-week high of $212.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $170.21, which suggests the last value was 6.25% up since then. When we look at Hubbell Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 312.05K.

Analysts gave the Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HUBB as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hubbell Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.39.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) trade information

Instantly HUBB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 188.27 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.83%, with the 5-day performance at -0.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) is -3.83% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $212.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUBB’s forecast low is $188.00 with $260.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hubbell Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.48% over the past 6 months, a 15.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hubbell Incorporated will rise 1.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.2 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Hubbell Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.17 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Hubbell Incorporated earnings to increase by 10.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

HUBB Dividends

Hubbell Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 2.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.43 per year.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of Hubbell Incorporated shares while 91.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.01%. There are 91.63% institutions holding the Hubbell Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.12% of the shares, roughly 5.43 million HUBB shares worth $1.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.85% or 4.75 million shares worth $872.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.55 million shares estimated at $321.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $282.86 million.