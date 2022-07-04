Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Stock Could Make A -191.26% Loss

In the last trading session, 0.24 million Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.06 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.80M. CNTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -427.67% off its 52-week high of $10.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.27, which suggests the last value was 38.35% up since then. When we look at Context Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 419.91K.

Analysts gave the Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNTX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Context Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Instantly CNTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.38 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.56%, with the 5-day performance at -1.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) is -5.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14060.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNTX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -191.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -191.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Context Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.90% over the past 6 months, a 69.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Context Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -207.90%.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.46% of Context Therapeutics Inc. shares while 36.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.98%. There are 36.70% institutions holding the Context Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.71% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million CNTX shares worth $3.27 million.

Altium Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.09% or 0.49 million shares worth $1.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 40198.0 shares worth around $75572.0.