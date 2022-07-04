Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.24 million Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $20.58 changed hands at -$0.36 or -1.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.10B. ROAD’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.61% off its 52-week high of $44.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.02, which suggests the last value was 7.58% up since then. When we look at Construction Partners Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 252.56K.

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) trade information

Instantly ROAD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.50 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) is -9.34% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ROAD’s forecast low is $25.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Construction Partners Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.28% over the past 6 months, a -5.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Construction Partners Inc. will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $316.78 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Construction Partners Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $327.3 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Construction Partners Inc. earnings to decrease by -50.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.70% per year.

ROAD Dividends

Construction Partners Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 03 and February 07.

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.75% of Construction Partners Inc. shares while 96.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.79%. There are 96.88% institutions holding the Construction Partners Inc. stock share, with Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.08% of the shares, roughly 5.39 million ROAD shares worth $141.01 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.34% or 3.43 million shares worth $101.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. With 3.12 million shares estimated at $91.7 million under it, the former controlled 7.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund held about 3.73% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $41.16 million.