Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.46 million Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.63 changed hands at $0.79 or 2.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.91B. CWEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.56% off its 52-week high of $39.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.39, which suggests the last value was 28.74% up since then. When we look at Clearway Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 807.55K.

Analysts gave the Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CWEN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) trade information

Instantly CWEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.11 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.11%, with the 5-day performance at 1.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) is 2.80% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CWEN’s forecast low is $35.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clearway Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.22% over the past 6 months, a 61.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.60%.

CWEN Dividends

Clearway Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 02. The 3.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.41. It is important to note, however, that the 3.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.12 per year.

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares while 92.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.31%. There are 92.54% institutions holding the Clearway Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.23% of the shares, roughly 8.39 million CWEN shares worth $306.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.93% or 8.13 million shares worth $293.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $77.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $73.97 million.