Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) Shares Are Up 3.05% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 0.26 million Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.89 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.34B. CMTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.87% off its 52-week high of $21.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.96, which suggests the last value was 11.43% up since then. When we look at Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 544.57K.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) trade information

Instantly CMTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.89 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.05%, with the 5-day performance at -6.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) is -17.57% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CMTG’s forecast low is $18.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.55 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $77.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $102.64 million and $102.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.30%.

CMTG Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 13. The 8.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 8.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.30% of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. shares while 63.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.69%. There are 63.68% institutions holding the Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. stock share, with Hyundai Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 20.12% of the shares, roughly 28.09 million CMTG shares worth $460.42 million.

Koch Industries, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.83% or 15.13 million shares worth $247.93 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 0.27 million shares estimated at $4.5 million under it, the former controlled 0.20% of total outstanding shares.