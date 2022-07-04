Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $69.66 changed hands at -$2.88 or -3.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.05B. CRUS’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.58% off its 52-week high of $95.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $70.11, which suggests the last value was -0.65% down since then. When we look at Cirrus Logic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 441.95K.

Analysts gave the Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CRUS as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cirrus Logic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.85.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) trade information

Instantly CRUS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 74.79 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.30%, with the 5-day performance at -4.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) is -14.22% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $104.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRUS’s forecast low is $80.00 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cirrus Logic Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.23% over the past 6 months, a -20.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cirrus Logic Inc. will rise 57.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $363.33 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Cirrus Logic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $478.02 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings to increase by 52.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.65% per year.

CRUS Dividends

Cirrus Logic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Cirrus Logic Inc. shares while 85.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.25%. There are 85.65% institutions holding the Cirrus Logic Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.96% of the shares, roughly 8.57 million CRUS shares worth $788.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.07% or 5.77 million shares worth $531.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1.62 million shares estimated at $149.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $140.47 million.