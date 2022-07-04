CBSH Stock Forecast 2022: Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Remains Strong With -14.32% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.22 million Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s per share price at $66.48 changed hands at $0.83 or 1.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.93B. CBSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.39% off its 52-week high of $74.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.81, which suggests the last value was 7.02% up since then. When we look at Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 417.24K.

Analysts gave the Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CBSH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.91.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) trade information

Instantly CBSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 67.51 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) is -2.36% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CBSH’s forecast low is $69.00 with $76.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Commerce Bancshares Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.54% over the past 6 months, a -9.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Commerce Bancshares Inc. will fall -30.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $358.15 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $366.23 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings to increase by 55.80%.

CBSH Dividends

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 13 and April 18. The 1.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.06. It is important to note, however, that the 1.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.53 per year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.62% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares while 70.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.93%. There are 70.05% institutions holding the Commerce Bancshares Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.26% of the shares, roughly 11.18 million CBSH shares worth $768.68 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.38% or 10.11 million shares worth $724.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.52 million shares estimated at $311.56 million under it, the former controlled 3.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $214.31 million.