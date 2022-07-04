CBL Stock: More Upside For CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE: CBL)?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.25 changed hands at $1.76 or 7.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $747.40M. CBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.28% off its 52-week high of $43.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.66, which suggests the last value was 14.22% up since then. When we look at CBL & Associates Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 259.55K.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) trade information

Instantly CBL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.50 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 7.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) is -12.57% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $154.18 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CBL & Associates Properties Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021 will be $145.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $189.5 million and $170.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.35%.

CBL Dividends

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 18 and November 19.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.36% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares while 66.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.36%. There are 66.75% institutions holding the CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stock share, with Canyon Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.82% of the shares, roughly 4.4 million CBL shares worth $137.17 million.

Strategic Value Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.53% or 3.03 million shares worth $99.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Core Fixed Income Fund. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $17.7 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Core Fixed Income Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $4.57 million.