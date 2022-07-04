Can Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.44 million Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $18.63 changed hands at $0.46 or 2.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.46B. MYGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.34% off its 52-week high of $36.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.02, which suggests the last value was 14.01% up since then. When we look at Myriad Genetics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 544.74K.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) trade information

Instantly MYGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.23 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.50%, with the 5-day performance at -1.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) is -2.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.08 days.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Myriad Genetics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.60% over the past 6 months, a 450.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Myriad Genetics Inc. will fall -91.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $172.59 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Myriad Genetics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $171.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $189.4 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Myriad Genetics Inc. earnings to increase by 68.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.20% per year.

MYGN Dividends

Myriad Genetics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.14% of Myriad Genetics Inc. shares while 99.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.16%. There are 99.98% institutions holding the Myriad Genetics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 18.42% of the shares, roughly 14.8 million MYGN shares worth $372.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.39% or 9.15 million shares worth $252.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.62 million shares estimated at $147.66 million under it, the former controlled 6.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $59.6 million.