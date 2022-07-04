Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT): Don’t Ditch CPT Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.45 million Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $136.06 changed hands at $1.58 or 1.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.32B. CPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.57% off its 52-week high of $180.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $125.17, which suggests the last value was 8.0% up since then. When we look at Camden Property Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Analysts gave the Camden Property Trust (CPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CPT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Camden Property Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) trade information

Instantly CPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 137.95 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is -5.22% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $165.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPT’s forecast low is $142.00 with $208.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Camden Property Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.64% over the past 6 months, a 20.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Camden Property Trust will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 86.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $331.45 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $339.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $272.19 million and $286.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Camden Property Trust earnings to increase by 138.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.29% per year.

CPT Dividends

Camden Property Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 2.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.07 per year.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.95% of Camden Property Trust shares while 99.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.24%. There are 99.29% institutions holding the Camden Property Trust stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.65% of the shares, roughly 14.54 million CPT shares worth $2.6 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.68% or 12.44 million shares worth $2.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.8 million shares estimated at $768.45 million under it, the former controlled 4.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $518.93 million.