Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 0.52 million Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $66.46 changed hands at $1.08 or 1.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.95B. BC’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.27% off its 52-week high of $108.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.89, which suggests the last value was 6.88% up since then. When we look at Brunswick Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 877.23K.

Analysts gave the Brunswick Corporation (BC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BC as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Brunswick Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.68.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) trade information

Instantly BC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 69.89 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.02%, with the 5-day performance at -1.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) is -9.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $109.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BC’s forecast low is $90.00 with $137.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -106.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brunswick Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.13% over the past 6 months, a 22.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brunswick Corporation will rise 6.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.82 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Brunswick Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.76 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Brunswick Corporation earnings to increase by 61.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

BC Dividends

Brunswick Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 2.20% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.46. It is important to note, however, that the 2.20% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.40 per year.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.34% of Brunswick Corporation shares while 94.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.97%. There are 94.69% institutions holding the Brunswick Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.92% of the shares, roughly 7.51 million BC shares worth $756.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.49% or 6.43 million shares worth $519.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.19 million shares estimated at $220.51 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $194.28 million.