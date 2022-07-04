Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) Disappoints Wall Street With 5.00% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 0.45 million Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $88.75 changed hands at $4.23 or 5.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.02B. BFAM’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.7% off its 52-week high of $171.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $71.38, which suggests the last value was 19.57% up since then. When we look at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 528.97K.

Analysts gave the Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BFAM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.7.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) trade information

Instantly BFAM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 88.77 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 5.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.50%, with the 5-day performance at 5.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $123.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BFAM’s forecast low is $91.00 with $145.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.66% over the past 6 months, a 54.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $503.46 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $533.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $441.48 million and $460.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 158.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.80% per year.

BFAM Dividends

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.87% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. shares while 100.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.84%. There are 100.92% institutions holding the Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.14% of the shares, roughly 8.4 million BFAM shares worth $1.06 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.04% or 5.37 million shares worth $676.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 2.46 million shares estimated at $310.08 million under it, the former controlled 4.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 3.32% of the shares, roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $257.5 million.