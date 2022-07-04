BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) Stock Could Make A -757.72% Loss

In the last trading session, 0.24 million BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.49 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $55.50M. BLCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -413.42% off its 52-week high of $7.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 27.52% up since then. When we look at BlueCity Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 91.39K.

Analysts gave the BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BLCT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BlueCity Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) trade information

Instantly BLCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.61%, with the 5-day performance at 1.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) is 7.97% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLCT’s forecast low is $12.78 with $12.78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -757.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -757.72% for it to hit the projected low.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.23 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BlueCity Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $40.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $43.42 million and $41.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.40%.

BLCT Dividends

BlueCity Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.59% of BlueCity Holdings Limited shares while 14.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.62%. There are 14.70% institutions holding the BlueCity Holdings Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.94% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million BLCT shares worth $2.47 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 90937.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 15808.0 shares estimated at $20392.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 12442.0 shares worth around $19160.0.