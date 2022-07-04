Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 0.53 million Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $14.24 changed hands at $0.55 or 4.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.87B. BSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.91% off its 52-week high of $17.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.47, which suggests the last value was 33.5% up since then. When we look at Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 821.19K.

Analysts gave the Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BSM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) trade information

Instantly BSM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.55 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 4.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.85%, with the 5-day performance at 5.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) is -14.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BSM’s forecast low is $17.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Black Stone Minerals L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.58% over the past 6 months, a 80.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Black Stone Minerals L.P. will rise 560.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 540.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $131.53 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $129.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.44 million and $91.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 125.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Black Stone Minerals L.P. earnings to increase by 58.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.60% per year.

BSM Dividends

Black Stone Minerals L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 28. The 11.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 11.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.00% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares while 15.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.04%. There are 15.99% institutions holding the Black Stone Minerals L.P. stock share, with William Marsh Rice University the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.47% of the shares, roughly 7.27 million BSM shares worth $97.8 million.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.73% or 3.62 million shares worth $37.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Spirit of America Energy Fund and Delaware Ivy Natural Resources Fund. With 0.43 million shares estimated at $5.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Natural Resources Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $2.26 million.