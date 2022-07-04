BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.63 million BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s per share price at $22.09 changed hands at $0.41 or 1.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $508.29M. BJRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -125.67% off its 52-week high of $49.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.44, which suggests the last value was 2.94% up since then. When we look at BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 379.44K.

Analysts gave the BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BJRI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) trade information

Instantly BJRI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 25.04 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.06%, with the 5-day performance at -11.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) is -15.33% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BJRI’s forecast low is $21.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.93% for it to hit the projected low.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BJ’s Restaurants Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.51% over the past 6 months, a 325.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $328.22 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $306.38 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $285.59 million and $292.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.80%. The 2022 estimates are for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. earnings to increase by 94.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

BJRI Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.18% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares while 101.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.59%. There are 101.18% institutions holding the BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.20% of the shares, roughly 3.8 million BJRI shares worth $131.15 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.84% or 3.71 million shares worth $105.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $49.25 million under it, the former controlled 6.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 4.75% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $38.46 million.