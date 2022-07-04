Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.76 million Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $55.43 changed hands at $0.79 or 1.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.12B. BERY’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.82% off its 52-week high of $74.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.10, which suggests the last value was 9.62% up since then. When we look at Berry Global Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 930.68K.

Analysts gave the Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BERY as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Berry Global Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.97.

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) trade information

Instantly BERY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 58.30 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.87%, with the 5-day performance at -2.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) is -4.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BERY’s forecast low is $61.00 with $84.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Berry Global Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.42% over the past 6 months, a 0.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Berry Global Group Inc. will rise 28.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.83 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Berry Global Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.79 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Berry Global Group Inc. earnings to increase by 28.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.46% per year.

BERY Dividends

Berry Global Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 03 and February 07.

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Berry Global Group Inc. shares while 100.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.70%. There are 100.56% institutions holding the Berry Global Group Inc. stock share, with Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.58% of the shares, roughly 15.67 million BERY shares worth $1.16 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.17% or 12.4 million shares worth $915.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.85 million shares estimated at $284.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 3.42 million shares worth around $252.12 million.