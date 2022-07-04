Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Stock Forecast For 2022: $50.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 0.62 million Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.64 changed hands at $0.34 or 1.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.57B. BSY’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.79% off its 52-week high of $71.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.32, which suggests the last value was 21.76% up since then. When we look at Bentley Systems Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BSY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bentley Systems Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) trade information

Instantly BSY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 36.50 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.40%, with the 5-day performance at -5.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) is -2.12% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BSY’s forecast low is $40.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bentley Systems Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.35% over the past 6 months, a -5.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bentley Systems Incorporated will fall -21.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $268.14 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Bentley Systems Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $280.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $222.93 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Bentley Systems Incorporated earnings to decrease by -29.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.70% per year.

BSY Dividends

Bentley Systems Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04. The 0.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 0.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.40% of Bentley Systems Incorporated shares while 33.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.86%. There are 33.68% institutions holding the Bentley Systems Incorporated stock share, with SPT Invest Management Sarl the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.58% of the shares, roughly 18.17 million BSY shares worth $878.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.36% or 17.55 million shares worth $848.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 5.78 million shares estimated at $279.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 4.59 million shares worth around $221.91 million.