Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 0.52 million Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $36.10 changed hands at $0.25 or 0.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.14B. AX’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.96% off its 52-week high of $62.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.11, which suggests the last value was 5.51% up since then. When we look at Axos Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 414.92K.

Analysts gave the Axos Financial Inc. (AX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Axos Financial Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.98.

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) trade information

Instantly AX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 37.96 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.43%, with the 5-day performance at -1.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) is -6.50% down.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Axos Financial Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.85% over the past 6 months, a 9.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Axos Financial Inc. will rise 8.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $178.74 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Axos Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $184.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $158.46 million and $166.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Axos Financial Inc. earnings to increase by 19.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

AX Dividends

Axos Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.49% of Axos Financial Inc. shares while 78.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.24%. There are 78.98% institutions holding the Axos Financial Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.63% of the shares, roughly 8.73 million AX shares worth $404.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.57% or 5.71 million shares worth $319.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.74 million shares estimated at $192.8 million under it, the former controlled 6.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $85.2 million.