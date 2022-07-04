AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 0.39 million AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $114.81 changed hands at $3.05 or 2.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.52B. AN’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.26% off its 52-week high of $133.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $94.77, which suggests the last value was 17.45% up since then. When we look at AutoNation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 938.49K.

Analysts gave the AutoNation Inc. (AN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AutoNation Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $6.13.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) trade information

Instantly AN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 119.48 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.75%, with the 5-day performance at -1.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) is -5.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $156.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AN’s forecast low is $107.00 with $225.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -95.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.8% for it to hit the projected low.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AutoNation Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.01% over the past 6 months, a 27.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AutoNation Inc. will rise 26.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.05 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that AutoNation Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $7.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.98 billion and $6.38 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.50%. The 2022 estimates are for AutoNation Inc. earnings to increase by 325.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.70% per year.

AN Dividends

AutoNation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.30% of AutoNation Inc. shares while 86.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.95%. There are 86.83% institutions holding the AutoNation Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.65% of the shares, roughly 4.7 million AN shares worth $548.8 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 3.66 million shares worth $364.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.4 million shares estimated at $163.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $144.63 million.